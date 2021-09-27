POWERGRID dedicated upgraded, digitized 10 Army Goodwill Schools in J-K's Uri

Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) dedicated upgraded and digitized 10 Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) at Uri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.



The event took place in the presence of Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC 15 corps, Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, POWERGRID Northern Region-II, and other senior officials of POWERGRID and Indian Army. These classrooms have been upgraded and digitized under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of POWERGRID.

As per the official release by the Ministry of Power, POWERGRID has given financial assistance to the Indian Army amounting to Rs 3.09 crores to provide technology-oriented education to the students in ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) in Boniyar, Baramula, Hajinar, Kupwara, Wayne, Bandipora, Chandigam, Kupwara, Budkot, Kupwara, Sopore, Baramula, Krusan, Kupwara, Behibag, Kulgam, Aishmuqam, Anantnag, Wuzur and Anantnag.

This CSR effort of POWERGRID will enable about 5,000 students to remain abreast with the latest technological, scientific, cultural developments through digital learnings and access information quicker with help of digital aids. Through this CSR initiative, the latest teaching solutions shall be available for benefit of students of the Kashmir valley. (ANI)

