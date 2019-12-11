Powers to make laws relating to land, property are vested with J-K assembly: MoS for Home Reddy

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the powers to make laws under state, concurrent list relating to land and property are vested with the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The powers to make laws under the state list and concurrent list that relates to land and property are vested with the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," said Reddy in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

When asked if the Central government was planning to bring any such legislation, the Union Minister responded saying no.

"As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central government has powers to adapt existing laws only," he added. (ANI)

