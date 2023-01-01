Prabodh Saxena appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Sukhvinder Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh has appointed 1990 batch IAS and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Prabodh Saxena as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

Orders in this regard were issued at 11.15 pm on December 31.

The Sukhu Government has made a number of changes in the administrative ranks starting with Chief Secretary RD Dhiman.

Dhiman has been shunted out and Saxena, an IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary, according to official notification.

Before his appointment as the new head of the state bureaucracy, Saxena held the position of ACS for Finance, Planning, Economics & Statistics and 20-point Programme.



On December 28, several other changes were made in the IAS ranks of the state. According to the official notification of the Himachal Pradesh Government, IAS officers Vivek Bhatia, Hemraj Bairwa and Kiran Bhadana were transferred.

While Bhatia has been posted as Principal Private Secretary-cum-Special Secretary to Chief Minister, Bairwa was given additional charge of Director of the Department of Empowerment of SCs, OBCs, minorities and Specially Abled, apart from being the Mission Director of National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh.

Kiran Bhadana, on the other hand has been given the additional charge of the post of Director, Information and Public Relations, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla apart from being the Special Secretary (MPP & Power, NCES and Industries).

Apart from the IAS officers, postings of a number of officers from the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service were also reshuffled on the last day of the year.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government took charge in December after defeating the BJP. Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

