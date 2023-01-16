Prachand Light Combat Helicopters' flying operation demo held in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): Flying operations of 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters which were inducted into the Indian Air Force on October 3, was demonstrated in Jodhpur on Sunday.

The choppers that were inducted into the IAF a few months back have started taking part in wargames with the Indian Army.



Talking to ANI, the Squadron Leader of IAF Dhanush Squadron, Raunak Dubey said "The 'Prachand' is one of the potent attack helicopters, its arsenal includes a 20 mm front cannon, 70 mm rockets and air-to-air and air-to-surface procession guided missiles."



He said that the choppers also have a modem and advanced pilot system.

Highlighting the qualities of the chopper, Squadron leader Tanmai Manan, said, "The helicopter is highly manoeuvrable, agile and responsive. It can carry lethal weapons & destroy a plethora of targets in altitudes in excess of 6 km," he said.

The Prachand Light Combat Helicopters were inducted into the Air Force on October 3 last year and have been flying extensively in the desert sector since then. (ANI)

