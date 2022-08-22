Pradhan co-chairs 6th Australia-India Education Council meeting; two countries to expand cooperation in research

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council (AIEC) with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare at Western Sydney University (WSU) on Monday.

The ministers had fruitful discussions to strengthen cooperation in education, skill development, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship during the meeting.

Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions.

He also invited Jason Clare to visit India by the end of this year. Ministers also agreed to expand the cooperation in learning, skilling and research with a view to making education a key pillar under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council, Pradhan said that the council is an effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities. He invited Australian team to hold the seventh meeting of the AIEC in India next year.

According to an official press release, Pradhan stressed on the research collaboration between the two countries in the areas such as Ayurveda, Yoga and agriculture.



He called for collaboration in skill certification and areas like mining and logistics management.

He said that India has set up Digital University and Gati Shakti University for which the two countries can work together to develop curriculum and other aspects.

Pradhan raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to Australia.

The Australian Minister has assured cooperation in expediting the pending visas, the release said.

The ministers later held a joint press conference in which they announced the establishment of a working group on transnational education to build a shared understanding of the regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for two-way mobility of institutions.

Pradhan reiterated that India remains committed to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity.

Pradhan will visit a school along with Sarah Mitchell, NSW Minister for Education. He will also visit TAFE NSF and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) based in Sydney, where he will interact with the Vice-Chancellors and senior representatives of the Department of Education Australian Government. (ANI)

