Pradhan gives 384 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 384 new appointees under Rozgar Mela at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Second Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing and distributed over 71,000 appointment letters on Tuesday, Pradhan handed over appointment letters to 384 new recruits from various departments at the railway auditorium during Rozgar Mela in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Noting that the Centre is implementing several welfare programmes to bring fundamental change in the life of the poorest of the poor, Pradhan said the world is now following the Indian model.



Those appointment letters to newly recruits included eight in Assam Rifles, 40 in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, 50 in Border Security Force (BSF), 18 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 65 in East Coast of Railway, 25 in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), three in HAL, two in IIT-Bhubaneswar, 17 in income tax department, 16 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 53 in postal department, four in Rourkela Steel Plant, 28 in SSB and 55 in State Level Bankers' Committee, a release said.

In line with the Centre's thrust for employment under the Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to the newly recruited recruits earlier in the day.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Earlier in October, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 new appointees under Rozgar Mela. (ANI)

