Pradhan hails PM Modi's SAARC outreach initiative as 'humane, far-sighted' in fighting COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to bring together the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations to combat coronavirus by terming the move as "humane and far-sighted step," which will serve as an example to the world.

Pradhan said the step taken by Prime Minister Modi indicates India's seriousness towards containing the viral outbreak, which recognises no border, but also the deep bonds of amity that New Delhi shares with the subcontinent.

"I am confident that through this initiative of combined efforts of our medical professionals and researchers, we will be able to contain, reduce and eventually mitigate the effect of COVID-19 in the southeast Asian subcontinent. True to the Indian tradition of selfless service, Prime Minister Modi declared the creation of a COVID-19 emergency fund and made a contribution of US dollar 10 million to this fund," he said in a statement.

He said that the Prime Minister's call for developing best practices to prepare for future challenges and the creation of a common research platform for epidemic diseases within the south Asian region shows the "mettle of a true visionary" leader for facing a common humanitarian challenge.

"It is not just our neighbours comprising the SAARC nations but Prime Minister Modi has also proposed a link-up between the G-20 leaders to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus as well," the Union Minister said.

On March 15, Prime Minister Modi had a video conference with the leaders of SAARC member countries -- Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Bhutan -- to exchange their views and share experiences in fighting the pandemic that has killed around 8,000 people globally.

A total of 147 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three people have died of COVID-19 so far. (ANI)





