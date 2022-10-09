Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas to be held at 280 locations across India

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India Mission to boost career opportunities and practical training, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is organizing Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas (PMNAM) on October 10 at 280 locations across the country.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, several local businesses have been invited to be part of the Mela to provide local youth with the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training.

"Participating companies will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on the spot. Apprenticeship Melas are held on the second Monday of each month to increase the employability of India's youth. Following the completion of the programmes, the company which is providing the training is likely to hire the student as an employee, the ministry said.

The participants can register for the Mela by visiting https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ and to find the Mela's nearest location.

To be eligible to apply, the students must have a 5th-12th grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree to participate. Those who have already enrolled have been requested to reach the venue with all the relevant documents.



Expressing his views on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "Apprenticeship training facilitates 'learning by earning' and 'learning by doing', combining formal education with hands-on experience and improving links between industry and training institutions. Moreover, the Apprenticeship Melas have a significant impact on the expanding numbers of apprenticeships and their successful execution across the country."

He also said that upgrading the Apprenticeship Act 1961 not only ensured that the programmes provide additional job opportunities for talented individuals, but also there is a smooth transition from school to work life for young adults, who join the workforce.

Apprenticeship Melas will be hosted in the country every month, wherein selected individuals will receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills. Apprenticeship is considered the most sustainable model of skill development, and it has been getting a big boost under Skill India Mission.

More than 22 plus lakhs active apprentices have been engaged till date.

The government is striving to train 1 million youth per annum through apprenticeship training and to fulfill this mission, PMNAM is being used as a platform to increase the participation of establishments and students.

It is also providing awareness to the youth on various opportunities existing across the participating companies. (ANI)

