Pradhan meets Rosneft CEO, reviews cooperation between Russian crude and Indian firms

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:52 IST

<p>New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Union Minister <a href="/search?query=Dharmendra Pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> on Tuesday called on <a href="/search?query=Igor Sechin">Igor Sechin</a>, the chief executive officer of <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a>n <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> giant <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a>, and reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Indian <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> and gas PSUs under <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a>.<br />During the meeting, Pradhan and Sechin also discussed the developments in energy markets, including global crude <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> supplies, in the light of the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco's facilities.<br />In this context, a special focus was on the increase of crude <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> supplies from <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a>n to Indian refineries, the <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> and gas ministry said in a statement.<br />This visit is aimed at furthering discussions between <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a> and Indian <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> and gas companies. It follows the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vladivostok as the Chief Guest at the Eastern Economic Forum, and the 20th Annual Bilateral Summit between Modi and <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a>n President Vladimir Putin, the statement read. <br />It may be recalled that India and <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a> issued a joint statement on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector for 2019-24 during Modi's visit to <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a> earlier this month.<br />The ongoing joint projects in <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a> between Indian <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> and gas PSUs and <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a> were also reviewed, specifically Sakhalin-1, Taas-Yuryakh and Vankor fields. In the presence of Minister Pradhan, the Indian Consortium of four <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> and gas PSUs (BPRL, IOCL, OVL and OIL) and <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a> have exchanged a non-binding cooperation agreement reiterating their interest in the participation of the Indian companies in the Eastern Cluster project.<br />Another area of discussion during the meeting was the plan of the consortium of foreign investors, including <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a>, for the further development of Nayara Energy. The consortium is reviewing an option of a two-fold increase of the refining throughput at the Vadinar Refinery. The first stage consortium commits to the investment of USD 850 million towards the building of a petrochemical unit in Vadinar within two years. The consortium is also planning to expand Nayara Energy's retail presence, which currently has over 5300 retail outlets across the country.<br />Sechin indicated that his company's readiness to intensify their cooperation aimed at the strengthening of energy security in India and in supplying of high-quality feedstock and crude <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> to India. Meanwhile, Pradhan, on his part, indicated that further consultations on taxation matters need to be undertaken with the Ministry of Finance.<br />The <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> and gas minister recalled that <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a> is the most important partner of Indian <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> and other Indian gas companies with mutually beneficial investment relations both in India and <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a>.<br />He welcomed the initiative of <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a> to increase their investments at their Vadinar refinery and also assured of support from the government in facilitating their investments.<br />Pradhan welcomed the ongoing discussions between Indian OMCs and <a href="/search?query=Rosneft">Rosneft</a> to finalise a term-contract for the supply of <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a>n crude <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a> to India and mentioned that this is part of India's efforts to diversify its sources of crude <a href="/search?query=oil">oil</a>. (ANI)<br /></p>

