Pradhan meets Rosneft CEO, reviews cooperation between Russian crude and Indian firms

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:37 IST

Govt trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah: Rahul

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the government was trying to "remove" former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in order to create "political vacuum" which, he added, will be filled by terrorists in the newly created Union Territory.