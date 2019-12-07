Pradhan takes stock of arrangements at Barunei Hill ahead of President's visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday reviewed the preparations done at Barunei Hill in Odisha's Khordha district ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the state, where he will inaugurate a memorial there and visit the Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

Kovind is slated to arrive here later in the evening and will lay the foundation stone for the Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei Hill in Khordha on Sunday. The President will then proceed to Bhubaneswar where he will attend the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Utkal University.

"The President is scheduled to arrive in the evening today. Tomorrow morning, the President will lay the foundation stone for the Paika Memorial at Barunei Hill to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion," Pradhan told reporters here.

The Paika rebellion was an armed rebellion against the British East India Company's rule in Odisha in 1817.

"This historical ceremony will be witnessed by Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Andhra Pradesh Bishwabhusan Harichandan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others," Pradhan said.

The Union Minister outlined that the memorial will be dedicated to mark the bravery of the people who laid down their lives in the rebellion.

He also said that the state government played an important role in providing land for the memorial. (ANI)

