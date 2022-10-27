Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya witnesses record turnout of visitors in day

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya located at Teen Murti Road in the national capital, received a record-breaking 3,233 visitors in a day on October 15, 2022.

The Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw open the museum to the public, said the Ministry of Culture.

Till September 30, it received 1,15,161 visitors. Prominent national leaders including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and other Union Cabinet Ministers, State Chief Ministers, Members of the higher judiciary, diplomats and other dignitaries have visited the Sangrahalaya.

The museum showcases the lives of all the prime ministers of India, from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh.

The management of Sangrahalaya is presently engaged in adding a new gallery on present Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is scheduled for public viewing in January 2023. The light and sound show is also planned for November 2022 with an opening episode on the space programme in India.



The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a history of collective effort and robust evidence of the

creative success of India's democracy. India's Prime Ministers came from every class and tier of society, for the gates of democracy were equally open to all. Each one left an indelible footprint on the journey of development, social harmony and economic empowerment that has enabled India to give true meaning to freedom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on April 14, 2022, in New Delhi. While inaugurating the Sangrahalaya he said, "Every government formed after India's independence had contributed in taking the country to its present glorious place. I have repeated this several times even from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Today this museum has also become a living symbol of the shared heritage of each government. Every Prime Minister of the country has tried to take the country forward by overcoming the different challenges of his/her time."

The Sangrahalaya has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass content heterogeneity and frequent display rotation. Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Multi-touch, Multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations, etc enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging. (ANI)

