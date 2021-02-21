Pradipta Kumar Naik writes to Jagan Reddy over conduct of elections by Andhra in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 21 (ANI): Pradipta Kumar Naik, Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly, has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding "conduct of elections by Andhra Pradesh in Odisha."

In the letter, Naik requested the Chief Minister to maintain the status quo ruled by the Supreme Court and to respect the spirit of cooperative federalism.



"Andhra Pradesh Government has conducted elections illegally in some part of Odisha along Andhra-Odisha border. The parts where Andhra Government tried to conduct elections are some villages in Rayagada district by Vizianagram district administration, some villages in Ganjam and Gajapati district by Srikakulam district administration, some villages in Malkanagiri by Vishakapatnam district administration, along with most discussed Kotia of Koraput by Vizianagram district administration," Naik stated.

"This is not only against the spirit of the Constitution but also against the spirit of the federal structure of the country and the activities of Andhra Government are against the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling to maintain the status quo," he said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court sought replies from the Andhra Pradesh government for holding the elections in three villages of Kotiya gram panchayat in Koraput district of Odisha. (ANI)

