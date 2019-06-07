Govt reaches out to Opposition

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Government on Friday sought to reach out to the main opposition, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi along with his two deputies met UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Friday seeking her cooperation for smooth conduct of business in the coming budget session of parliament.



Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the meeting.



Earlier this week, Joshi, Meghwal and his other deputy V Muraleedharan also met the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to ensure smooth transaction of business.



The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5. The first two days of the session will be earmarked for members to take the oath. Followed by the speaker's election the next day.



The President will make his customary address to parliament after elections on June 20 followed by discussion and present vote of thanks to the President.



An interim budget with a vote on account was passed during the budget of the outgoing house in February-march. (ANI)