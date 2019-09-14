Prahlad Patel inaugurates exhibition, e-auction of gifts presented to Modi in last six months

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday inaugurated exhibition and e-auction of gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Patel said, "This exhibition will continue from September 14 to October 3. Online sales have started from today at "pmmementos.gov.in"."

Praising the Prime Minister for auctioning the gifts, the Union Minister said the amount collected from the sale will go to the 'Namami Gange' project.

"20 highest bidders will get a note of thanks from the government. The minimum value is Rs 200 and the maximum value is Rs 2.5 lakh. All gifts are of the last 6 months. Total 2772 gifts are there," he said.

He also appreciated the NGMA team for organising the event.

Patel said he has put a bid of Rs 2,100 on a bullock cart.

"We are 'desi' people. So, I liked the bullock cart. Its price was around Rs 1000. I have put up a bid of 2100. Let us see what happens," he said.

NGMA conducted the physical auction of 1800 Mementos received by Prime Minister on several occasions on January 27 and 28, earlier this year. The remaining items were sold through e-auction.

The proceeds raised out of the auction were used for 'Namami Gange' project.

According to an official statement, the major highlight of the physical auction organised at NGMA was that a specially handcrafted wooden bike received a successful bid of Rs. 5 lakhs."

"A similar bid was also received for a unique painting, which depicts Prime Minister Modi on a railway platform - a unique artistic interpretation of Narendra Modi's special bond with the railways," the statement added. (ANI)