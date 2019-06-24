Praja Vedika will be demolished: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' building. The demolition will begin on Tuesday.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed next to the residence of N Chandrababu Naidu by the previous TDP government. It was being used for both the government and the party activities.

After the TDP's defeat in the recent Assembly elections, Naidu wrote to new Chief Minister Reddy on June 5, urging him to allocate the building to him in the capacity of Leader of Opposition.

Naidu's TDP suffered a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got the absolute majority in 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections too, YSRCP bagged 22 seats while the TDP got just three seats. (ANI)