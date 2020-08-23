Prakash Javadekar announces SOPs for film, TV programme shooting

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced the standard operating procedures (SOP) for film and television programme shooting on Sunday.

"I am happy to announce that we are releasing standard operating procedures for film and TV programme shooting which was stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic for the last 6 months," Javadekar said addressing the media.

"Some states had given permissions so it had somehow started in places. We consulted the Health and Home Ministry regarding this and then the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued this SOP," he added.

Stressing that the film and television industry is an important part of the economy, he said that all states will implement these SOPs.

"Apart from the characters in front of the camera, all others will have to wear masks during shoots. Social distancing will have to be followed by all," he added.

Javadekar further said that he hoped that all the states should agree to the SOPs.

Shooting for film and television programmes had been stopped from March 2020, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. (ANI)