Prakash Javadekar confers First Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman to 30 media organizations

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, on Tuesday conferred the First Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman to 30 media organizations, at an event in National Media Centre here.

"Addressing the gathering, Javadekar described the award as a unique honour to media organizations that contributed to the spread of Yoga for the benefit of society," a statement from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

"Appreciating the efforts of various media organizations, the Minister said that this event, the first of its kind, also marks a new trend of recognition of the endeavour of media organizations that go beyond news, views and advertisements, and work in mission mode for the larger benefit of society," it added.

According to the statement, the Minister recalled that Lokmanya Tilak had launched the newspaper "Kesari" as a medium to generate awareness towards "Swarajya".

"Today, he said, media organizations are creating greater public awareness towards "Suraaj" - where good healthcare, education, and civic amenities are available to all. He described this as a sign of India's mature democracy," the statement read.

The statement informed that Javadekar described Yoga as the biggest key to preventive healthcare.

"He mentioned that Yoga - an Indian brand - has gained global respect due to the vision and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recalled that the United Nations supported with overwhelming majority, India's proposal for an International Day of Yoga. The Minister congratulated and thanked both the awardees and the Jury members," the statement said.

The statement further noted that speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik, congratulated Javadekar for the successful conduct of this new initiative of Yoga Diwas Media Samman. (ANI)

