Prakash Javadekar felicitates women COVID-19 warriors at NCW's 29th Foundation Day

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar felicitated women COVID-19 warriors at the 29th Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women on Sunday.

"At the 29th Foundation Day of the NCW India, met and felicitated some heroes from real-life, the COVID-19 women warriors," Javadekar tweeted.

"Indian women have spread their glory in every sector and they are very powerful. A large number of women are also engaged in the agriculture sector. However, women do face problems at various phases of their lives. NCW is actively working towards providing justice to women across the country," said Javadekar.



As a representative of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha, CDM and PHO, Nabarangpur received an award and certificate on behalf of COVID-19 Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Javdekar and Chairman, NCW, Rekha Sharma on the foundation day of NCW yesterday.

"As a representative of Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha CDM and PHO, Nabarangpur received award and certificate on behalf of COVID Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Hon'ble Minister Prakash Javdekar and Chairman NCW, Rekha Sharma," Collector Nabarangpur tweeted.

Javadekar praised NCW for working towards women's upliftment. He said the NDA government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women.

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, Sub-Inspector Garima Surya, SHO Bhuntar was also felicitated by NCW on its 29th foundation day as a covid warrior.

NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma appreciated the work done by the police officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that it was an honour for NCW to felicitate the frontline staff for their outstanding teamwork in times of crisis. (ANI)

