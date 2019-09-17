Prakash Javadekar, Gajendra Singh wish PM Modi on his 69th birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, highlighting how the leader works with an energy and dedication that inspires many people.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar greeted PM Modi on his special day and wished him a healthy and long life.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are privileged for working under your inspiring leadership. You will always be our source of inspiration. Wish you a healthy and long life," Javadekar tweeted on Tuesday.



"Modi ji has dedicated his entire life to serving the people of this country; hence BJP is celebrating this occasion as 'Seva Saptah'. Every citizen should be devoted towards their nation and they should work for the betterment of their country as Modi Ji inspires all of us to stay devoted and dedicated," Javadekar said while speaking to ANI.

"He works with an energy that inspires all of us. He is a leader who knows how to make decisions and foresee events and work accordingly," he added.

"PM Modi can take this nation to greater heights. This is an occasion to devote ourselves to work for our nation and this is how we celebrate PM Modi's birthday every year," Javadekar further said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also extended his greetings to PM Modi and outlined how the entire nation and BJP cadre are marking the occasion as 'Seva Saptah'.

"The aim of this programme is to promote and create awareness about cleanliness which is our main motive and we are also working towards it. We are working together to celebrate his birthday. We are working for a clean and sustainable environment. Cleanliness is one the important tasks of my ministry's, we have made efforts to create awareness regarding the same," Shekhawat said.

Modi will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish the Prime Minister. Furthermore, hashtags related to Modi's birthday also trended on Twitter.

As part of the week-long 'Seva Saptah' which started on September 14, the BJP had announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by its party leaders across the nation during this period. (ANI)