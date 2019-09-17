Prakash Javadekar (left), Narendra Modi (middle) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (right)
Prakash Javadekar (left), Narendra Modi (middle) and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (right)

Prakash Javadekar, Gajendra Singh wish PM Modi on his 69th birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, highlighting how the leader works with an energy and dedication that inspires many people.
Taking to Twitter, Javadekar greeted PM Modi on his special day and wished him a healthy and long life.
"Wish you a very happy birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are privileged for working under your inspiring leadership. You will always be our source of inspiration. Wish you a healthy and long life," Javadekar tweeted on Tuesday.

"Modi ji has dedicated his entire life to serving the people of this country; hence BJP is celebrating this occasion as 'Seva Saptah'. Every citizen should be devoted towards their nation and they should work for the betterment of their country as Modi Ji inspires all of us to stay devoted and dedicated," Javadekar said while speaking to ANI.
"He works with an energy that inspires all of us. He is a leader who knows how to make decisions and foresee events and work accordingly," he added.
"PM Modi can take this nation to greater heights. This is an occasion to devote ourselves to work for our nation and this is how we celebrate PM Modi's birthday every year," Javadekar further said.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also extended his greetings to PM Modi and outlined how the entire nation and BJP cadre are marking the occasion as 'Seva Saptah'.
"The aim of this programme is to promote and create awareness about cleanliness which is our main motive and we are also working towards it. We are working together to celebrate his birthday. We are working for a clean and sustainable environment. Cleanliness is one the important tasks of my ministry's, we have made efforts to create awareness regarding the same," Shekhawat said.
Modi will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.
Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish the Prime Minister. Furthermore, hashtags related to Modi's birthday also trended on Twitter.
As part of the week-long 'Seva Saptah' which started on September 14, the BJP had announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by its party leaders across the nation during this period. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:42 IST

Largest growth coming from the Asia-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 : Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the largest growth is coming from the Asia-Pacific and the countries of this region also face challenges which are "quite common".

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:33 IST

Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, HD Deve Gowda wish PM Modi as he turns 69

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Leaders across the board, including BSP chief Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:30 IST

UP: Rise in Yamuna, Ganga water level leads to flooding in parts...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Residents in low-lying areas in and around Prayagraj city say they are suffering hardships due to flooding caused by the continuous rise of water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:12 IST

Not true that just by giving reservation, community will...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that reservation should be given to the "oppressed, Dalit, socially and economically backward sections," however thinking that a community will progress by reservation alone is not true.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:07 IST

Mentally-depressed woman raped by two men, probe underway

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A mentally depressed woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a bus-stop in Sunlight Colony area here on September 16.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:01 IST

Gujarat: On his birthday, PM Modi performs Narmada poojan

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69 today, performed Narmada poojan at Kevadia Dam on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:50 IST

Crime Branch raids hooka bar, gambling club in Bengaluru, owners detained

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In two separate raids, officials of Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a hooka bar and a gambling club late on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:44 IST

BJP leader files PIL in Patna HC to issue guidelines to police...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): BJP leader and the son of Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey, Arijit Shashwat on Monday filed a PIL in the Patna High Court urging the court to issues guidelines to police regarding their behaviour during checking under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:29 IST

UP: Robber carrying bounty of 1 lakh arrested after gunfight in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Following a heavy exchange of fire, Noida police apprehended a wanted criminal in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accused identified as Saifi had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was wanted in connection with a robbery where assailants made away with a

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:12 IST

Sonia Gandhi approves new office bearers for Haryana Pradesh...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Congress party has appointed two new office bearers for Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:04 IST

WB: School children celebrate PM Modi's 69th birthday in eccentric way

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As the entire nation celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday today, ardent school children in Siliguri also extended their wishes in an eccentric way by dressing up like PM Modi and wearing his masks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe into former AP Speaker's...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged suicide of former Andhra Pradesh Speaker, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao.

Read More
iocl