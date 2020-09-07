Prakash Javadekar to chair webinar on first-ever International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies today

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar is set to chair a webinar on the first-ever International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies later on Monday.

Javadekar will also be reviewing the progress of the activities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) during the course of the webinar, the Environment Ministry said.

The webinar will be joined by Principal Secretaries of the Urban Development Department and Environment Department of 28 states and eight Union Territories. Commissioner of 122 cities as identified in the NCAP programme will also participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address from the Red Fort on Independence Day, 2020 had highlighted the need for "Holistic Improvement in Air quality" in 100 cities.

The General Assembly of the United Nations on December 19, 2019 adopted a resolution to observe the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on September 7 every year starting from 2020. (ANI)