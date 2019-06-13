Prakash Javadekar to seek report on journalist assault in Shamli

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): A day after a journalist was allegedly beaten up by a group of General Railway Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said he will seek a report on the incident.

"I will seek a report on the incident," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday while responding to a question at the media briefing on the decisions taken by the Union cabinet on the incident.

On Wednesday, a journalist in Shamli was beaten up on camera by a group of GRP personnel for covering the derailment of a goods train.

Hours after the incident DGP Uttar Pradesh OP Singh ordered the immediate suspension of Station House Officer (SHO), GRP Shamli, Rakesh Kumar and constable Sanjay Pawar.

"We have come across a video where a journalist has been beaten up & put up in a lock up. DGP UP OP Singh has ordered for immediate suspension of SHO GRP Shamli Rakesh Kumar & Const. Sanjay Pawar. Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens," read the UP Police twitter handle.

In the video, the journalist can be seen been mercilessly hit by a group of men. The victim also spoke to ANI and narrated his ordeal, saying, "They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera and it fell down. When I picked it up they hit and abused me. I was locked up, stripped and they urinated in my mouth."

The incident took place just a day after the Supreme Court pulled up Uttar Pradesh government for putting journalist Prashant Kanojia behind the bars for posting tweets on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

