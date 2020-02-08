Prakash Karat casts vote, says Delhi should get govt that do not divide people

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Saturday exercised his franchise here at Sanchar Bhawan and said Delhi should get a government that does not divide people.

Speaking to ANI after casting vote, Karat said: "In Delhi, we should get a government, which do not divide people and gives solutions to their problems. I am sure people's mandate will be against that party."

"People should vote in large numbers to form the government of their choice," he added.

Polling for the Delhi Assembly polls is slowly picking up as 42.20 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 4 pm, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

