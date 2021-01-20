Prakash Purab celebrated with enthusiasm in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): As people from the Sikh community around the world celebrated Guru Gobind Singh Ji Prakash Purab with utmost faith and enthusiasm today, a large number of devotees offered prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar.

"Today is a very big and special day for the Sikh community. People are offering prayers here. I pray for peace to prevail in the entire world," said Harpal Singh, a devotee.



Many braved the cold to take a holy dip.

"Today is a very auspicious occasion. People have brought sweets from their homes to distribute among other devotees. I am here to pray for our farmer brothers who are fighting peacefully in Delhi. I request the Modi Government to accept their demands," said Chanan Singh, a local resident.

Today is the third and final day of the 355th Prakash Purab of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru. (ANI)

