Pralhad Joshi appeals to Opposition to let Parliament monsoon session run smoothly

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday urged Opposition leaders not to create ruckus in Parliament and let the monsoon session run smoothly.

"Yesterday to I requested them not to create a ruckus. Today again I am asking them to let the Parliament session run smoothly. They should give their views on the bills being presented in the houses," Joshi said.

His statement came after both houses of Parliament witnessing adjournments since the beginning of the session amid continued ruckus of Opposition leaders over various issues.

Meanwhile, MPs from Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) continued their protest at Parliament over the three agriculture laws.





"The Centre should be ashamed for lying. How can they say that the farm laws were passed after the discussion? Eighteen parties opposed the three black laws in Rajya Sabha then also the Centre passed the laws. In the December session, they didn't hold talks on farm laws and they are doing the same during the monsoon session. Since the beginning of the session I am giving adjournment notice and I will continue to give till the centre agrees to hold talks on it," SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal told ANI.

Speaking on continuous ruckus in the Parliament, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey said that the houses will come back in order only if the government agrees to talk on their issues.



"The houses will come back in order only after the government will talk on the issue we are demanding. But from the last few days even after the houses are not in order bills are being passed. This indicates that the Centre does not want to talk about any issue. As long as the government refuses to talk we will continue to protest inside and outside the houses," said BSP MP.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 19th, will conclude on August 13.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over several issues since the beginning of this session. (ANI)

