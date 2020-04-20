Pralhad Joshi condemns Padarayanapura incident, says strict action has to be taken against culprits

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday condemned the Padarayanapura incident and said that strict action has to be taken against culprits.

"It is most unfortunate and highly condemnable. Some people are instigating these things. The Government of Karnataka has asked DGP to take this incident very seriously I had the discussion with the state home minister too. This type of incident cannot be tolerated," Joshi told ANI.

"Some Congress party MLA are giving statements that they were innocent. While taking the Aadhar card and ration card, they are not illiterate. When the matter comes about quarantine, Congress leaders say accused people are innocent and illiterate. Very strict action has to be taken against these culprits.

Joshi said there is a report that some people in that area have done this to cover up their illegal activities.

"Those people also need to be identified and brought under book," the minister said.

Ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday, allegedly over shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) officials. Police reached the spot and the situation was brought under control.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that 54 people have been arrested in connection with the Padarayanapura incident and five FIRs have been registered so far.

The incident occurred in the late evening at Padarayanapura, which is recognized as a 'Red Zone', when BBMP officials went to shift 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people created a ruckus, broke the barricades and removed the police post in the area.

Pralhad Joshi also commented on allegations by the Health Department of West Bengal regarding COVID-19 testing kits and said: "State government and concerned department should talk to the ICMR first before making any allegations.

Health Department of West Bengal has alleged defective test kits supplied by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) being the reason behind the delay in COVID-19 testing in the state.

Meanwhile, reacting on the incident, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the people responsible must be dealt with proper action.

"These kinds of incidents are not acceptable, its an act of shame. Doesn't matter which community one belongs to, each and every one must follow the guidelines and law. Whoever is indulged in such act must be punished," he said.(ANI)