Pralhad Joshi dubs Chidambaram as 'disastrum'

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday slammed former finance minister P Chidambaram, saying he is not Chidambaram but 'disastrum'.

Responding to a question on Chidambaram calling the Central government as 'disastrous', Joshi told ANI, "Chidambaram loses even Gram Panchayat polls if he contests on his own. He became a Member of Parliament when Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stood with Congress. He can't contest one poll on his own. He himself is disastrous."



"As the then Finance Minister and Home Minister, he made a disaster out of the country's finance and security. He is not Chidambaram but 'disastrum'," he said.

Joshi draw a flak from Congress for his remarks with party Lok Sabha MP K. Jayakumar saying that the Union Minister should keep his mouth shut on matters of economics.

"First of all, I doubt that Joshi knows anything about the economics of the country. The economics of our country was at its best during UPA-I. The best budget till date was given by Chidambaram ji. Joshi should keep his mouth shut on these matters," Jayakumar said. (ANI)

