Pralhad Joshi hands over 52 mineral blocks to various states

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday handed over 52 mineral blocks to various state governments.

Joshi chaired the 5th National Conclave on Mines And Minerals today.

Prior to this event, Joshi tweeted, "Look forward to chairing the 5th National Conclave On Mines And Minerals today. Will be handing over 52 mineral blocks to State governments and launching an e-portal to ease the accreditation process. #SustainableMining."



The Union Minister also felicitated 5 star rated mines for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, at the 5th National Conclave On Mines And Minerals today.

"Felicitated 5 star rated mines for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, at the 5th National Conclave On Mines And Minerals today. Star rating is awarded to mining leases for their efforts and initiatives towards #SustainableMining," Joshi tweeted today. (ANI)





