IG (Headquarters) of NSG, Pramod Phalnikar speaking to ANI
IG (Headquarters) of NSG, Pramod Phalnikar speaking to ANI

Pramod Phalnikar, man in old viral photo claims Kailash Vijayvargiya didn't threaten or attack him

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): After a decades-old photograph of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya with the now the Inspector General (IG) of National Security Guard (NSG) Pramod Phalnikar, started doing the rounds on the social media, many began pointing out that the son was following suit after the father.
Phalnikar, on Saturday, however, clarified that the man in the 25-year old black and white viral photo was indeed him but he was neither attacked nor threatened by the then Indore MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Phalnikar, who was posted in Indore as Additional SP (City) at that time, said, "Generally, if anyone attacks with the shoe then there would be lots of tension and in such case other officers would have come to rescue but in this photo that was not the case. But if you see that photo you will realise there is no tension, other officers are also standing calmly because I was not being threatened. It's being projected he was threatening or attacking me. It's false."
The justification by the officer came after the featuring him with the BJP national general secretary showed an aggressive Vijayvargiya holding a shoe near the face of Phalnikar, while some people, including policemen in uniform, are standing nearby.
The photo surfaced and began being circulated when Vijayvargiya's son Akash was arrested on June 26 for thrashing a municipal officer with a cricket bat in Indore. Akash has now got bail in the assault case from a special court in Bhopal.
Speaking to ANI, Phalnikar said, "I have also seen this viral picture and was aware of the existence of this picture. This is not the first time that this picture has been used to malign the image of individuals. But this time because of the social media it has been widely circulated. I would like to clarify the situation is completely different than has been projected. It is completely false that Kailash Vijayvargiya. misbehaved with me. All this is completely false."
The officer said that the viral photo was not a morphed but is creating a misleading impression.
Phalnikar said, "There was a water crisis in Pardesipura area due to which there was an agitation in which Vijayvargiya as an MLA participated. I had gone there and had assured on behalf of the administration and talked to the municipal commissioner as well. He assured me that the water crisis would be over in a day or two."
He continued, "On the assurance given by me, Vijayvargiya and other workers trusted me and withdrew the agitation. Unfortunately, even after few days, water issues didn't improve. Later, I was told that people have gathered and they are probably going to resort to chakka jam. Then agitators decided to come to the residence of then municipal officer's residence to convey their issues."
"When I went there Vijayvargiya told me that he withdrew the agitation only after my request and he urged me to allow the agitators to meet the municipal officers. He (Vijayvargiya) was describing me that how his shoe was torn as he was roaming around for the municipal officers," he said while unfolding the sequence of events.
Phalnikar also said that he doubted the intention of the person who has circulated this old photo, without consent as it has hurt the reputation of the two persons involved in the picture.
"Whoever has circulated the photograph, I doubt the intention of the person. Our version should have been taken. Before circulating the picture, the person should have asked us. I wanted to convey to the people that our version should have been taken as well. The kind of stress and personal hurt it causes to an officer that should also be taken into consideration as I have my own level of dignity," he said.
The man in the photo, Phalnikar is 1989 batch IPS of Madhya Pradesh cadre. Currently, he is posted in the national capital as IG of the NSG. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:51 IST

Akash Vijayvargiya will be released from jail tomorrow: Indore jail suptd

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who got bail in a case for allegedly thrashing a municipal officer with a cricket bat, will be released on Sunday morning, district jail authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:48 IST

Assault on officers had become norm in last 15 years in MP: Kamal Nath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): In a veiled reference to previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, state Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that incidents of assault against government officials had become a norm in the last 15 years but had never come to the fore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:46 IST

J-K: Fire breaks out in Rajouri's Sunderbani range

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Fire broke out on Friday in the forests of Sunderbani range of Nowshera sub-division in Rajouri district here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:45 IST

Bihar: Four rape girl in moving car

Chhapra (Bihar) [India], June 29 (ANI): Four people allegedly abducted and raped a girl in a moving car in the limits of Bheldi police station of the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:44 IST

IMA Jewels case: SIT carries out raids at stores of Rayyan,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday carried out raids at Rayyan stores and Frontline Pharma in connection with the IMA Jewels case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:40 IST

Congress will forge coalition with NCP for Maha Assembly polls:...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress Chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said the party will forge a coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:35 IST

Kerala: Five of family killed in car mishap, 7 left injured

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], June 29 (ANI): Five members of a family died while seven others were injured in a car accident in Walayar area of the district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:33 IST

WB: Clash breaks out between TMCP, ABVP at Howrah college

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): A clash broke out on Friday between members of student bodies affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ramsaday College in Amta here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:33 IST

Man, wanted for murder in Delhi, arrested in Dehradun

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested one person from Dehradun, where he had fled after attempting to murder his live-in partner in the Narela Industrial area of the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:29 IST

Vikas Chaudhary murder case: Two accused presented before...

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Haryana Police on Saturday presented wife and servant of a wanted gangster before a magistrate court in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:25 IST

Pehlu Khan's name was dropped from charge sheet after his death,...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): The name of Pehlu Khan was dropped from the charge sheet after his death, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Paris Deshmukh here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:07 IST

Pune wall collapse: Police arrests two builders

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Pune Police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with a wall collapse incident in the city in which 15 people lost their lives.

Read More
iocl