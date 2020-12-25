Delegation of Goa Marine Life Saving Guards Union met Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI)
Pramod Sawant assures to solve demands of Drishti's former employees

ANI | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 10:32 IST


Panaji (Goa) [India], December 25 (ANI): A delegation of Goa Marine Life Saving Guards Union on Thursday met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with their demands of regularisation in government services as Lifesaving Guards.

The delegation was led by advocate Ajeet Singh Rane.
The Chief Minister's office stated that these Guards were employed under Drishti Marine Life Saving Pvt Ltd for Goa Tourism Development Corporation. The scope for regularisation was thoroughly discussed and with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
The Chief Minister has assured an early solution to their demands post consultation with all stakeholders. (ANI)

