Pramod Sawant greets people of Goa on Eid-ul-Adha

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 31 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message, Sawant said, "Eid is celebrated all over the world with festivity that endeavours us to share love, empathy, and humility among the downtrodden."

"Let this day mark a new beginning and renewed commitment to serving the community," he added.

He further called for the people of the state to stand up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 209 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Friday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 5,913.

"209 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,913 including 1,657 active cases and 4,211 recovered cases; death toll 45," said the Goa Health Department. (ANI)

