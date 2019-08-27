Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a review meeting with the officials of Electricity Department ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. (Photo Courtesy:Twitter/Pramod Sawant)
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a review meeting with the officials of Electricity Department ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. (Photo Courtesy:Twitter/Pramod Sawant)

Pramod Sawant holds review meeting with Electricity Department ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:05 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with the officials of Electricity Department at State Secretariat and directed them to ensure that the street lights in various constituencies were in proper order during the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Sawant directed all the Executive Engineers (EEs) and Assistant Engineers (AEs) to make a constituency-wise review of requirements for street lighting and submit them to the concerned electricity officials so that these are looked into at the earliest.
"The engineers should concentrate on providing street lighting around the areas where idols of Ganesh are immersed. The concerned contractor for LED street lighting should repair all non-working LED fixtures and the engineers should assist them wherever required," Sawant said during the meeting.
Taking to Twitter, Sawant wrote that the review meeting was held to ensure the proper functioning of the street lights and LEDs ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
"Held a review meeting with officials of the Electricity Department, at the Secretariat. Directed them to ensure that street lights are in order and non-working LED's are fixed at the earliest so that people are not inconvenienced during the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival," he tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:17 IST

State-of-the-art radars incorporating latest `Phased Array' tech...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI) A contract for installation and commissioning of nine Precision Approach Radars (PARs) was concluded on Monday between Defence Ministry and Data Pattern (India) Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 380 crores under 'Buy Indian' category.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:16 IST

Odisha: Boudh's ADM Ramakanta Sethy dies in road accident

Boudh (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Additional District Magistrate of Boudh, Ramakanta Sethy was killed in a road accident on Monday, after his car rammed into a tree near Kalarakotha area of the district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:12 IST

YSRCP leader Padma sworn in as Andhra Women Commission chairman

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): YSRCP leader Vasireddi Padma on Monday sworn in as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Women Commission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:10 IST

Shah urges States to rationalise surrender policy, eliminate...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have come down but the focus needs to be on eliminating the problem completely as he called upon states to rationalise their surrender policy to mainstream innocent individuals caught in

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:09 IST

Guwahati: Administration withdraws order declaring two-day...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In view of 'improving weather conditions', Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has withdrawn its earlier order for schools to remain closed for next two days due to 'severe heatwave conditions'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:03 IST

AP: YL Prasad takes charge as Chairman of state Official...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad took charge as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission in Secretariat here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:50 IST

Important to focus on economic growth and structural reforms,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the government of India KV Subramanian on Monday said that it is important to focus on economic growth and structural reforms.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:49 IST

Jumbo Julie dies at Odisha Zoo

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Female elephant Julie passed away at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Monday, zoo authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:23 IST

'Dancing teacher of Odisha' goes viral for his unique style

Koraput (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A teacher from Koraput in Odisha has taken an unconventional approach to make the process of learning more captivating.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:12 IST

Ex-Union minister slams 'careerist leader' Jairam Ramesh for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Union Minister KK Tiwari on Monday slammed "careerist leader" Jairam Ramesh for heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the senior Congress leader was unable to win even a panchayat election.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:38 IST

Bihar: Minor gang-raped in Gaya, case registered

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bihar's Gaya district after being abducted by unidentified individuals in a car.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 23:34 IST

Punjab CM announces additional relief measures for flood victims

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced additional relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood victims in the state.

Read More
iocl