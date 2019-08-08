Pramod Sawant in Piyush Goyal's five-CM delegation which will visit Russia

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be a part of the five-CM delegation led by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, which will leave for the Russian city of Vladivostok on August 12, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The agenda of the visit is to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. The delegation is likely to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in areas including petroleum and natural gas, renewable energy, tourism, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Besides Sawant, the delegation will include four other chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states. They are Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Vijay Rupani (Gujarat) and Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra).

The visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to Vladivostok, as scheduled from September 4 to 6 to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. (ANI)

