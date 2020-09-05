Pramod Sawant, Jagan Mohan Reddy extend greetings on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others congratulated the community of teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Extending his wishes, Goa CM said, "On the auspicious occasion of the 59th Teachers' Day, I take great pleasure, in extending my warm and very sincere greetings to the teaching community of Goa."

He appealed the teaching community to draw inspiration from the former President Dr S Radhakrishnan.

Andhra CM also wished the teachers on the occasion while lauding the "key role" they play in building and strengthening the ethical and moral foundation of the students.

"Our government believes in the Right to Education and a level playing field for all students. Teachers should be the torchbearers in our endeavour," an official release quoted Reddy.

Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari too offered his wishes to the educators while paying tribute to the former President Dr Radhakrishnan.

"Teacher's Day is a tribute to the hard work and devotion of the teachers all year long, to educate a child. Teacher's Day is dedicated to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was one of the most staunch advocates of education and one of the greatest scholars and teachers of all times, apart from being the first Vice President and the second President of India," he said.

Teachers' Day is being celebrated today across the country in the memory of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day is marked to honour Dr Radhakrishnan and all the teachers. (ANI)

