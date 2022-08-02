Pramod Sawant urges Goans to hoist national flag under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 2 (ANI): Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged the people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and hoist the national flag at their houses from August 13 to 16.

"I urge Goans to keep the national flag as their display picture on social media from 2nd August onwards," Sawant said addressing the media.

He further said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated in a big way in Goa.

"The PM will chair a meeting at Prime Minister Bhavan to decide on various programs for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he added.

Sawant further informed that 71 freedom fighters who sacrificed their life for Goa's liberation will be given a certificate of Honour on August 15.

The Chief Minister said that the handicrafts from Goa will make one lakh flags on the occasion.

"Now people need not bring down the hoisted flags at 6 pm as was the earlier mandate by the Government as the Central Government has permitted the hoisting of flags throughout the period and removed the 6 pm clause," Goa CM said.



"The flags will be available at stationery shops and other stores across Goa from tomorrow onwards for the initiative," he added.

Notably, The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India.

With over 50,000 events successfully held across 28 States, 8 UTs, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programs ever organized in terms of scope and participation.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on timing of flag display.

Machine-made flags are permitted in addition to hand-made flags.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings through day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement will be held from August 13-15, and urged citizens of the country to use 'tiranga' as their profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15. (ANI)

