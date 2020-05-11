Pramod Sawant warns of strict action against those trying to smuggle people into Goa from other states

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 11 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that those who are helping people to sneak into the state without getting the COVID-19 test done, will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act.

He said that it has been brought to his notice that people living in the border areas of Goa are trying to smuggle in their relatives or others via short cuts along the border.

"It came to my notice that some Goans are trying to smuggle in people from the neighbouring states using alternate routes. Their entry is being facilitated by residents of border villages for Rs 500 - Rs 1,000. This is a punishable offence and these people will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act," Sawant said.

He said that all the people who are entering into the state are allowed to go home only when their test results come negative until then the person will be kept under government surveillance.

"We test all the people who are entering into the state. They are allowed to go home only when the tests are negative," the Chief Minister said in a video message.

He requested people living in the border areas not to help residents of the state to enter secretly.

"This is my request. Do not get people into Goa without conducting COVID tests. If someone gets caught, strict action will be taken. A couple of people who helped people to get into the state have been identified and one person who sneaked in has also been quarantined," he said. (ANI)

