Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in 'deep coma', on ventilator support

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, said the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt here on Thursday.

"Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable," read the statement by the hospital.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. (ANI)

