Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, ventilator support: Army Hospital

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Former president Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. But he is haemodynamically stable, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment said here on Friday.

"Former president Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," it said.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. (ANI)