Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support: Army Hospital

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains the same and he continues to be on ventilatory support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital (R&R) said on Friday.

"The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains same. He is being treated for a lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable," said Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. On Thursday, the Army Hospital had reported a slight improvement in his respiratory parameters. (ANI)

