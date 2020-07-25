Pranab Mukherjee, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi recall contributions of Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday took part in an event marking birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh also took part at a virtual meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The main event was held in Gandhi Bhavan and it was broadcast live on social media platforms and displayed at giant screens at all DCC offices and other places.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi sent messages on the occasion.

Sonia Gandhi said the birth centenary of PV Narasimha Rao is an occasion to recall and pay tribute to "a most scholarly and erudite personality".

"After a long career in state and national politics, he became Prime Minister of India at a time of grave economic crisis. Through his bold leadership, our country was able to overcome many challenges successfully. The Union Budget of July 24. 1991 paved the way for the economic transformation of our country. PV Narasimha Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social and foreign policy achievements that have endured. Above all he was a dedicated Congressman who served the party devotedly in various capacities," she said.

In his message, Rahul Gandhi said Rao's contribution continues to shape modern India.

"From joining the Congress party in his teenage years to becoming the PM of the largest democracy, his remarkable political journey reflected his grit and determination. July 24 marks the 29th anniversary of the 1991 budget. On this day, India embarked on a bold new path of economic transformation," he added.

"Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in ushering in the era of liberalisation. I hope this event will revive interest among our youth to learn about India's growth story and the remarkable individuals who made this possible," he further said.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said Narasimha Rao was known for his path-breaking ability to do something which sometimes appeared to be impossible.

"As the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, he introduced massive land reforms in the state. It was an act of courage. He brought radical reforms to bring dynamism in the economy. He always went away from traditionalism," he said.

Manmohan Singh said he was particularly happy that the programme is being organised on a day (July 24) when he had the privilege as Finance Minister of India to present the first budget of Narasimha Rao's Govt in 1991.

"That government took off just after the sad demise of Rajiv Gandhi. I had said in my budget speech referring to Rajiv Gandhi that he is no more, but his dream lives on, his dream of ushering India into the 21st century. His dream of a strong, united, technologically sophisticated, but humane India. I had dedicated the budget to his inspiring memory."

Addressing the virtual meeting, former Union Minister Chidambaram recalled that the day marked the 29th anniversary of the presentation of the first budget of Narasimha Rao Government but also the anniversary of the introduction of new investor policy.

"But breaking away from the path was absolutely necessary in the year 1991. People used to ask him how he changed. He told a small group that he has not changed," Chidambaram said.

"I'm standing where exactly I stand and committed to the welfare of the people of India, especially the poor. I've not moved this way or that way. But the ground beneath me has shifted," he quoted Rao as saying.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said the language and idiom with which Rao communicated reflected his erudition.

He recalled Rao as saying that "our policy is change with continuity."

Party leader Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the Telangana Chief Minister of misleading people and said a resolution was sent to the Centre in 2013 asking for Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Rao. "PV is our man, PV is our pride," he said. (ANI)