Pranab Mukherjee remains in deep coma, on ventilator support: Army hospital

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): There is no change in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee as he remains in a deep coma and on ventilator support, according to the Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital on Sunday.

"There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in a deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable," the update from the hospital read.



The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10. (ANI)

