Pranab Mukherjee served country with exemplary dedication: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said that he served the nation with exemplary dedication.

In a statement, the Speaker said that Pranab Mukherjee's experience in parliamentary and administrative matters was unmatched.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing away of former President Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. In his more than five decades-long public life, he served the nation with exemplary dedication. His experience in parliamentary and administrative matters was unmatched, a quality which manifested itself in his extraordinary work ethic," he said. .

The Speaker said Pranab Mukherjee never let politics overshadow his personal relations.

"It was an attribute that allowed him to easily build consensus on some of the most important and complex political matters. His expert leadership on many important policies continues to guide our way and illuminate our paths," he said.

Birla said Pranab Mukherjee's demise was an irreparable loss for the country.

"The national interest was supreme for Pranab da and he served the nation with dedication and distinction. His demise is an irreparable loss for all of us. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family," the Speaker said.

Birla also expressed his condolences in tweets.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. (ANI)

