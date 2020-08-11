Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and requested people who recently came in his contact to get tested for the virus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the Mukherjee tweeted.

The octogenarian leader is not the first political figure in India to have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for the virus.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu are among those high-profile personalities who got infected.

India registered 62,064 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries crossed 15 lakh mark.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country and the cumulative toll reached 44,386.

The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)