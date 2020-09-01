Pranab Mukherjee's death has left deep vacuum in country: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

In his condolence message, the TDP chief said that country has lost a veteran statesman and a multi-faceted personality in Pranab Mukherjee's death. "In a political career spanning six decades, Pranab Mukherjee went on to be known as a troubleshooter and kept a distance from controversies," he said adding that the demise of Mukherjee has left a deep vacuum in the country.

"Dada's death has left a deep vacuum in the country. Nobody can forget the long-standing services rendered by Pranab Mukherjee as a Union Minister. His modesty, commitment and honesty would be inspirational for future generations. He would forever be remembered as a great parliamentarian," he said.

Highlighting the Bharat Ratna Mukherjee's contributions in the country's development, Naidu said: "Pranab had made matchless contributions in the formulation of India's policies in economic, defence, domestic and foreign affairs. The outstanding service rendered by him was unforgettable."

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

