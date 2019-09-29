Pranav Ansal brought to Lucknow: UP Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Real estate firm Ansal API's vice-chairman Pranav Ansal, who was on Sunday detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has been brought to Lucknow by an Uttar Pradesh police team, the police said.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani informed that Pranav Ansal has been arrested and brought to Lucknow.

"A lookout circular was issued in July. After receiving information about his detention at Delhi Airport, a team from Lucknow was sent to take him into custody," Naithani stated.

"He has been brought to Lucknow and has been arrested. He will be produced in court to take him into police remand," he added.

In the evening, the accused was seen being taken to Lohia hospital by the police for a medical-checkup.

Pranav was enroute to London when he was detained by Immigration Department officials at the airport.

Earlier, Naithani stated, "Ansal group has not only cheated the poor but also the personnel of the paramilitary forces."

He had said that Pranav had planned to run out of the country with money as he was not aware of the notice issued against him.

He is detained under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery. (ANI)

