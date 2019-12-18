Prasad launches National Broadband Mission

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched National Broadband Mission (NBM) and said its aim is to fulfil aspirations of the people and enabling fast track growth of digital communication infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering after launching the NBM at an event here today, Prasad said: "The vision of the NBM is to fast track growth of digital communications infrastructure, bridge the digital divide, facilitate digital empowerment and inclusion and provide affordable and universal access of broadband for all."

Objectives of the mission include facilitate universal and equitable access to broadband services across the country and especially in rural and remote areas, laying of incremental 30 lakhs route km of Optical Fiber Cable and increase in tower density from 0.42 to 1.0 tower per thousand of the population by 2024.

"Significantly improve the quality of services for mobile and internet. Develop innovative implementation models for Right of Way (RoW) and to work with States/UTs for having consistent policies pertaining to expansion of digital infrastructure including for RoW approvals required for laying of OFC," read an official release.

"Develop a Broadband Readiness Index (BRI) to measure the availability of digital communications infrastructure and a conducive policy ecosystem within a State/UT. Creation of a digital fiber map of the Digital Communications network and infrastructure, including Optical Fiber Cables and Towers, across the country," it said. (ANI)

According to release, investment from stakeholders of USD 100 billion (Rs 7 Lakh Crore) including Rs 70,000 crore from Universal Service Obligation Fund. (ANI)

