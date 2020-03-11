Prasanna Acharya-led BJD delegation meets Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) delegation led by its leader Prasanna Acharya on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament here.

The delegation demanded the central government to return Rs 545 crore, which was deposited in the Yes Bank, to the trust of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya said, "The minister has assured us that all the money of the temple will be returned."

The central bank suspended the board of directors at India's fourth-largest private bank and imposed the withdrawal limit on account holders till April 3 citing its poor financial health due to bad loans. (ANI)

