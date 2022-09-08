Prashant Kishor takes dig at Nitish Kumar over job creation in Bihar, says let 12 months pass

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his 'ABC' remark, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday said the Bihar CM is a big leader and knows everything from 'A-Z', and the coming 12 months will make it clear who understands the 'ABC' or 'XYZ'.

Addressing the press conference in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Kishor attacked JD(U) leader, saying that after serving as Bihar CM for about 17 years, Kumar had suddenly realised that 10 lakh jobs could be provided to the youth of the state.

This came after Kumar called Kishor a "publicity expert" and asked whether he (Prashant Kishor) knows ABC of what has been done in Bihar since 2005?"

"After being CM for 17 years, Nitish Kumar has recognised that 10 lakh jobs could be given...Why did he wait so long? Why didn't he give it earlier? Give 10 lakh jobs to youths, we will not run a campaign. We will stand behind you and will work for you. He is a big leader he knows everything from 'A-Z' while others don't know anything...Let 12 months pass, then we'll ask who knows 'ABC' and who knows 'XYZ'," Kishor said.



Further responding to Nitish Kumar's recent trip to Delhi to promote opposition unity, Kishor said nothing new is being done.

"What's new in it, how can we consider that the opposition is doing something new? I don't think it will bring a dramatic change pertaining to 2024 elections," he said.

Attacking Bihar CM further, the poll strategist said meeting people in Delhi, doesn't mean a rise in status on a national scale.

"Bihar's political developments are specific to the state only. I don't think it will affect national politics at all. If one is meeting people in Delhi, that doesn't mean one's stature is rising nationally. Even Mamata Banerjee and KCR met many people in Delhi," Kishor said.

On August 15, in his Independence Day address from Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Kumar said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) alliance government aims to provide at least 10 lakh jobs in the government and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in various sectors. (ANI)

