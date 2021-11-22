Pratap Banerjee appointed BJP's Kolkata Municipal Corporation poll management panel in-charge

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 22 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Sukanata Majumdar on Sunday appointed State Vice President, Pratap Banerjee as the in-charge of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Management Committee.



