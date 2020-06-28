Pratap Sarangi launches MSME Forum for Indian entrepreneurs on World MSME Day

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): WC Education Private Limited celebrated the World Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day on Saturday by launching a solitary flagship platform titled MSME Forum in the presence of Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for MSME and eminent industry stalwarts.

On April 6, 2017, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 27 as

Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day. By declaring so, the UN General

Assembly recognized the importance of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) and promote innovation, creativity

and sustainable work for all.

The effort is to create more opportunities and right ambience for the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises so that they are inundated with multiple options in taking their businesses to the pinnacle.

Understanding India's severe potential during the countrywide lockdown and the way

citizens have beautifully responded to PM Shri Narendra Modi's call for making the

nation Atmanirbhar, the experts found this moment as the right opportunity to

unveil the MSME Forum.

"All my best wishes are with the newly launched MSME Forum and its creators on this

day when the entire planet is celebrating World MSME Day. I'm sure this MSME

Forum will flourish soon and bring a new change in the country. My message to

all the Indian entrepreneurs that entrepreneurship in Bharat is not new and has

always been appreciated and highly looked upon by the other nations for centuries," said Pratap Sarangi.

"Thousands of years back the business linkage between Bharat and other countries

were of 98 per cent. India's global GDP contribution during 1700s was 25 per cent. Albeit the figure has come down, still it's time to accelerate the graph and again prove oursuperiority," he added.

The various announcement of various policies and programs by the central

and state governments are playing pivotal roles in changing the mindset of the

young generation and a larger number of youths are getting attracted to founding

businesses. However, still many constraints are being observed such as leadership

quality, finance, right approach, legalization, certification, etc. that hinder the growth

of the budding entrepreneurs.

The launch of MSME Forum has been accomplished on June 27 in the warm presence

of the eminent stalwarts as the speakers from diverse professions.

The opening speech was given by Ashutosh Kumar, CEO, MSME Forum. The sessions were conducted by Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for MSME, Ravi

Chanakya, Chief Mentor, MSME Forum of India, Dharmendra Saxena (CIO-MSME

Forum) on Platform and its functions, Manava Prem, Partner, Arora Prem and

Associates, Vijay Sethi, CIO Hero MotoCorp, Manoj Kumar Trivedi, MD,

iGlobe Research and Analytics, Manoj Mantri, MD, Ginni Agro Products, Dr. Subasis

Nandei, Managing Director, TQS Global Management Services, and Patel Umesh

Kannaujia, Co-Chair, MSME Forum.

"India's economy that is affected by lockdown due to coronavirus, and thanks to PM

Modi for adopting several steps in reviving it. The package of Rs 20 lakh crore

announced will have a huge positive impact on the MSME sector. Various facilities have been provided with no collateral for the benefits of the micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. There are various packages which you can get in the government portals to ensure the rapid boosting of India's economy and making the country Atmanirbhar," said Pratap Sarangi.

"For example, PPT kit was not in India during the first stage of coronavirus, but now India is manufacturing and even exporting PPT kit to other countries (over 3 lakh everyday export). This is being done by MSME Ministry. Waste management is a beautiful subject which MEME sector needs to concentrate on. MSME sector should take a challenge of collecting and reusing agricultural, industrial, plastic wastes etc. Even water renewable and solar industry can also bring huge financial benefits to the entrepreneurs. Even our MSME Ministry is trying to maximum exposure to rural people's talent at the international level through various processes including exporting," he added.

The architects of MSME Forum have a mission to empower the entrepreneurs and

relentlessly uplift the neglected MSME segment across the country by providing

them a composite and state-of-art platform. Their pledge is to supporting and

encouraging Make in India, stimulating Digital India and make Bharat Atmanirbhar.

"We're very happy to launch the MSME Forum on the World MSME Day. The MSME

in India typically account for 40 per cent of GDP, approximately one-third of the

manufacturing output in the country, 45 per cent of the export and one of the largest employment generators. MSME bank credit to GDP ratio in India is close to

6 per cent, which is far less than countries like South Korea, China, Thailand and Malaysia where the figure is over 15 per cent," Manava Prem, Partner, Arora Prem and Associates said.

"The key challenges before MSMEs are high-interest rates, high servicing processing cost, lack of proper accounting, reporting and compiling systems, long turnover time etc. The inadequate assist to finance is the primary reason why most of the MSMEs in India are in the macro or small stages only. A forum like this is the need of hour where any MSME can approach for various supports it requires in terms of wide assistance to finance, documentation, compliances and legal supports," he added.

MSME Forum is created to act as a holistic platform to address various challenges

confronted by the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs. The parent organization

has already proved its expertise in helping multitude of business owners across the

nation. The services of MSME Forum range right from incubating a budding

entrepreneur to supporting the expansion of an existing entrepreneur.

The platform provides a complete hand holding support across all aspect of the

business Ecosystem The support is provided in the form of consultancy, support

services and Advisory.

"We're happy to launch the MSME Forum on the World MSME Day. The future of

India belongs to today's youth. The youths are always filled with special talents which

they need to recognize and utilize so that a new revolution of business takes place

across the country. The mindset of the Indian youths have altered in the last few

years from job seekers to job providers. This new forum will surely be proved as a

stimulator in flourishing the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in future and

make Bharat Atmanirbhar," Ravi Chanakya, Chief Mentor, MSME Forum of India said.

"We're proud to launch the MSME Forum on the World MSME Day. The budding

entrepreneurs need to find out why their profits are not at par with sales. This forum

is going to serve all kinds of assistance in taking the business to next levels. He

mainly spoke on need on industry 4.0 to optimise cost and increase profitability,"

Manoj Trivedi, an expert of industry 4.0 and MD of iGlobe Research & Analytics,

opined.

This story is provided by MSME Forum. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)