Pratap Sarangi pays tribute to Patnaik, recalls him as courageous leader

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi paid his respect to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary on Thursday.

"Biju Patnaik was one of the great politicians in Odisha and India. He had received both national and international honours as well," Sarangi told ANI.

"I pay my respects to the former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. He was a very courageous leader and played a very important role in the formation of the Janata Party," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to the former Odhisa Chief Minister as well. "Remembering Biju Babu on his Jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence. Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha."

The Prime Minister also went on to share a document highlighting the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia from Delhi to Calcutta. It states that Patnaik was an excellent aviator. (ANI)

